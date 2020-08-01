Toronto firefighter taken to hospital after townhouse blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto firefighter was taken to hospital after a blaze at a townhouse Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said they received multiple calls at 4:20 a.m. for reports of smoke coming out of a townhouse unit on Hopewell Avenue, in the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and deemed the blaze a two-alarm event.

One firefighter had to be treated at the scene for injuries, while a second was taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one person from the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished and investigators are working to determine the cause, officials said.

TTC buses have been brought to the scene to help shelter those displaced.

