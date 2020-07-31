Menu

Crime

Oakville man charged after allegedly threatening, sexually assaulting woman in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 34-year-old man from Oakville has been charged after police allege he threatened a woman with a gun and sexually assaulted her.

Peel Regional Police say the incident took place Wednesday evening in Mississauga, as the 18-year-old woman walked in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

They say a man drove by and tried to solicit her, then held up a gun and demanded that she get into his car.

Read more: Ottawa eyeing new expert committee to combat sexual violence

Police say he then drove her a short distance away and sexually assaulted her.

Alpha McLeod was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He appeared in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Police say they believe he may be connected to other similar incidents across the Greater Toronto Area.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
