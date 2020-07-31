Waterloo Region has seen just 7 new cases of COVID-19 over past 7 days

Send this page to someone via email

As the month comes to a close, Waterloo Region is down to just 35 active COVID-19 cases, according to Waterloo Public Health.

That is in drastic contrast to the 96 cases that were active in the area on July 1.

For the fourth time in the last five days, Waterloo Public Health says there were no positive tests for the coronavirus in the area. The region has only had seven new cases over the past seven days.

The agency announced 52,326 tests have now been conducted in the region, an increase of 4,719 tests since last Friday’s announcement.

5:37 Coronavirus: Is it safe for kids to return to school? Coronavirus: Is it safe for kids to return to school?

Of those tested, .001 per cent have come back positive.

For comparison purposes, the seven-day moving average in Florida was 19.4 per cent and while in New York, where things have settled, it is down to one percent, according to John Hopkins University

The province says .5 per cent of tests conducted on Thursday across Ontario came back positive.

Ontario reported 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 39,209.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,775, as three new deaths were reported.