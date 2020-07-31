Menu

Canada

Economy grew 4.5% in May as coronavirus lockdowns eased: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
What will it take for Canada’s economy to recover?
ABOVE: What will it take for Canada’s economy to recover?

Statistics Canada says the economy grew by 4.5 per cent in May as businesses began to reopen after severe lockdowns of March and April.

The average economist estimate was for a 3.5 per cent increase in gross domestic product for May, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Read more: Where will Canada’s coronavirus economy go next? Here are 3 possible scenarios

The national data agency says rebounds in May were seen across multiple industries with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, including retail trade that registered a 16.4 per cent bump to mark its largest monthly increase since comparable readings began in 1961.

In a flash estimate for June, the agency says the economy continued to grow at a rate of five per cent.

Feds pledge funds to help provinces kickstart their economies amid ongoing pandemic
Despite the two months of growth after two months of negative readings, Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate is that economic output contracted by 12 per cent in the second quarter.

The June and second-quarter figures will be finalized late next month.

 

 

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
