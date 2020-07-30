City of Kingston confirms it will not be enforcing evictions at Belle Park on July 31

Send this page to someone via email

The city is assuring Belle Park residents that bylaw officer will not be coming in to remove anyone from the homeless camp on Friday.

In fact, the city says CAO Lanie Hurdle plans to visit Belle Park and discuss with campers next steps after council’s Friday eviction date passes.

“We have always indicated that we would take a gradual approach to relocation and that is what we will continue to do over the next couple of weeks,” Hurdle said in an emailed statement.

On Tuesday, several of the people staying at Belle Park were alarmed after bylaw officers came to deliver eviction notices to those who had moved beyond the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Several campers told Global News they were told to leave the park entirely — if not, they and their belongings would be forcibly removed.

Within hours, Hurdle sent out a statement, saying the written notices were a mistake, and that no one was being evicted from the park.

Some residents expressed trepidation after Tuesday’s incident, wondering if bylaw officers were going to come in on Friday and hand out eviction notices.

Hurdle said that won’t be the case.

“We can confirm we will not be enforcing evictions at Belle Park (Friday),” Hurdle said.

1:50 ‘A taste of what’s to come’: Belle Park residents worry for Friday after mistaken eviction notices ‘A taste of what’s to come’: Belle Park residents worry for Friday after mistaken eviction notices

She also said she is planning to visit the park sometime in the next week, along with community partners, to discuss how they will be aiming to transition those living at the park away from the camp.

Story continues below advertisement

But, the city did not say whether they have clawed back on the decision to cut off services to the camp and to dismantle any structures built at the park on Friday. Although the city has always maintained they would not be forcing anyone out of the park, in a press release sent out last weekend, the city said portable washrooms will be removed and the temporary power will be disconnected on Friday.

The release also noted that any structures built on the property would be dismantled.

Despite plans to remove the portable washrooms, the city said washrooms at the on-site clubhouse will remain open as normal during the summer months.

On Wednesday, the clubhouse washrooms were closed, according to people at the camp. Over the weekend, the city said it had received several calls about damage being done to the clubhouse, including broken toilets, mirrors, light bulbs, drywall and doors being kicked in, and forced entry into areas of the clubhouse that are off-limits.

Kingston police say they received calls about two incidents at the clubhouse, including minor vandalism and attempted forced entry into the building.

Those washrooms were reopened on Thursday.

The city has yet to clarify whether the original instructions to shut off services and to tear down any erected structures will be enforced on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City to dismantle structures in Belle Park funded by local donations on eviction day

As for those staying at Belle Park, residents and advocates will be holding a community breakfast Friday morning, where they will be calling on the city to allow residents to stay in the park with full services until long-term housing options are available.

“Belle Park residents must have continued access to running water, electricity, toilets, and waste removal,” a press release from Mutual Aid Katarokwi-Kingston said.

The advocacy organization says services are expected to be withdrawn gradually, and relocated to the city’s Artillery Park shelter, where campers will be encouraged to visit, sleep and access services. This shelter is meant to be fully operational by Friday.

But several campers expressed to Global News and Mutual Aid Katarokwi-Kingston they would prefer staying at Belle Park while waiting for long-term housing, rather than use the shelter. Mutual Aid said some residents said they would either retreat into the woods, or be forced to live on the streets, two options they said put the residents at greater risk than living in the park.

The community breakfast is set to take place Friday morning at 8 a.m. at Belle Park.