What’s open and closed this civic long weekend in London, Ont.

It’ll likely be a quieter Civic Holiday than usual, thanks to restrictions in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but there’s still plenty to enjoy in London, Ont., this August long weekend.

Much of the province is already in Stage 3 of reopening, including London and Middlesex County, which means indoor dining, gyms and attractions like galleries, zoos and museums are open for business — though public health measures are in place and locations may not be open for the holiday Monday.

Municipal amenities like splash pads and select swimming and wading pools are open, as are playgrounds. Further information and updates on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic can be found on a dedicated page of the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

The city also recently announced that it would be closing Dundas Place to vehicular traffic for portions of the weekend throughout the rest of the summer — Dundas Street will be closed between Talbot and Wellington streets Friday and Saturday evenings between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As for the actual Civic Holiday on Monday, Aug. 3, those in the London region will want to keep in mind what will be open and what will be closed.

What’s open Monday:

White Oaks Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a list of public health measures and safety requirements can be found online

CF Masonville Place will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to its website

Westmount Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, though some will have reduced hours

Most Beer Store locations will be open with reduced hours

Most grocery store locations are open, though some will have reduced hours

The Labatt Brewery

East Park

What’s closed Monday:

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

London Public Library — closed for pickup and computer use, though the digital library is always available

LCBO stores are closed but that is not due to the holiday; locations have been closing every Monday as part of measures related to the pandemic

No garbage collection

Additionally, the London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a “current Saturday schedule” on Aug. 3, while express routes 90 and 91 will not be operating.

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless of how you spend the holiday, officials are asking that everyone follow public health precautions. A bylaw is currently in effect in the city of London, mandating that anyone entering any public establishment to wear a face mask or face covering that covers the nose, mouth and chin — though there are some exceptions to the bylaw.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offers extensive information on its website about physical distancing, self-isolation, testing, guidance for Stage 3 reopening, and other items related to the pandemic.

Did we miss something? Call 519-931-6098, or email news@980cfpl.ca.

On August 3, 2020 LTC will be operating on a current Saturday schedule for the Civic Holiday. Routes 90 & 91 will not be operating. For details visit: https://t.co/u06WGmXYSB and be sure to check your route before heading out using Google Maps or https://t.co/Q1g8PxYYju. #LdnOnt — London Transit (@LTCLdnOnt) July 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

We are closed (for Pick Up and Computer Use) this Monday, Aug. 3, #LdnOnt. Your Digital Library is always available: https://t.co/iTNv4ti1W3 — LondonPublicLibrary (@londonlibrary) July 30, 2020