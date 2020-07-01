Coronavirus: City to reopen London Ont. pools starting July 4

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of London, Ont., will soon have the chance to make a splash in a public pool as the City announces the reopening of certain aquatic facilities and programs for recreation and lane swimming.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the City of London said guidelines and health precautions set out by the Province of Ontario and the Middlesex-London Health Unit, such as physical distancing and group size restrictions, will be in place at all aquatic facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This includes restrictions on the number of participants allowed per program and at each facility.

The reopening schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 4:

Canada Games Aquatic Centre

South London Community Pool

Thames Park Community Pool

Monday, July 6

Byron Pool

Gibbons Pool

Westminster Pool

Stronach Pool

Select wading pools

Saturday, July 11

Southcrest Pool

Northeast Pool

Northridge Pool

Silverwood Pool

The City says information regarding specific days and times that programs will be offered will be available online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

“With our pools opening up in July, it feels like summer is finally here,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“Outdoor swimming is a great way for Londoners of all ages to stay cool while enjoying the summer weather, and it also helps people stay connected with their community.”

Those wanting to use a local pool for recreation or lane swimming are required to book a time slot in advance online or by calling 519-661-5575.

