Coronavirus: City to reopen London Ont. pools starting July 4

Residents of London, Ont., will soon have the chance to make a splash in a public pool as the City announces the reopening of certain aquatic facilities and programs for recreation and lane swimming.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the City of London said guidelines and health precautions set out by the Province of Ontario and the Middlesex-London Health Unit, such as physical distancing and group size restrictions, will be in place at all aquatic facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This includes restrictions on the number of participants allowed per program and at each facility.
The reopening schedule is as follows:
Saturday, July 4:
- Canada Games Aquatic Centre
- South London Community Pool
- Thames Park Community Pool
Monday, July 6
- Byron Pool
- Gibbons Pool
- Westminster Pool
- Stronach Pool
- Select wading pools
Saturday, July 11
- Southcrest Pool
- Northeast Pool
- Northridge Pool
- Silverwood Pool
The City says information regarding specific days and times that programs will be offered will be available online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
“With our pools opening up in July, it feels like summer is finally here,” said Mayor Ed Holder.
“Outdoor swimming is a great way for Londoners of all ages to stay cool while enjoying the summer weather, and it also helps people stay connected with their community.”
Those wanting to use a local pool for recreation or lane swimming are required to book a time slot in advance online or by calling 519-661-5575.
