Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Coronavirus: City of London to offer swimming lessons with physical distancing this summer

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 10:23 am
The City of London says swimming instructors will teach at a distance, and class ratios and the number of lessons taking place at the same time will be reduced to allow for physical distancing.
The City of London is offering a modified version of learn-to-swim lessons this summer due to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued Thursday, the city says lessons will take place at certain aquatics locations starting July 6, with guidelines and health precautions including physical distancing and group size restrictions.

Read more: Coronavirus — City of London reduces operations to essential services only

Modifications to the program include the schedule of swim programs, which are set to run for five consecutive days Monday through Friday, with a 30-minute lesson each day.

Swimming instructors will teach at a distance, and class ratios and the number of lessons taking place at the same time will be reduced to allow for physical distancing.

There will also be restrictions on the number of family or caregiver participants allowed for certain lessons.

Read more: Coronavirus — London, Ont., summer camps take virtual route to maintain summer fun

The city says all swim programs previously scheduled for the summer months will be cancelled and a refund will be provided to participants.

Registration for the modified learn-to-swim lessons will be available beginning Thursday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. online or by calling 519-661-5575.

The city says outdoor pools for recreational swimming remain closed at this time.

Summer swim safety
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonSummerCity Of LondonSwimmingLondon ONTSwimSwimming LessonsLearn to SwimLearn to swim programSummer swimming
