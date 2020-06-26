Coronavirus: City of London to offer swimming lessons with physical distancing this summer

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is offering a modified version of learn-to-swim lessons this summer due to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued Thursday, the city says lessons will take place at certain aquatics locations starting July 6, with guidelines and health precautions including physical distancing and group size restrictions.

Modifications to the program include the schedule of swim programs, which are set to run for five consecutive days Monday through Friday, with a 30-minute lesson each day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Swimming instructors will teach at a distance, and class ratios and the number of lessons taking place at the same time will be reduced to allow for physical distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be restrictions on the number of family or caregiver participants allowed for certain lessons.

The city says all swim programs previously scheduled for the summer months will be cancelled and a refund will be provided to participants.

Registration for the modified learn-to-swim lessons will be available beginning Thursday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. online or by calling 519-661-5575.

The city says outdoor pools for recreational swimming remain closed at this time.

3:40 Summer swim safety Summer swim safety