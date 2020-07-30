Menu

Crime

2 arrested after loaded handgun, drugs seized during search of hotel room in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 3:02 pm
Police in Lindsay seized a loaded firearm.
Police in Lindsay seized a loaded firearm. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Two men face drug and firearms charges following the search of a hotel room in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says it received a request from the Toronto Police Service to assist in locating a wanted individual believed to be staying at a hotel in Lindsay. Surveillance was conducted on the hotel and the Kawartha Lakes Police Street Crime Unit located, arrested and turned over the suspect to Toronto police.

Lindsay police say a search warrant was obtained to enter and search the room that had been occupied by the wanted man, along with two other men. In the room, police seized a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun along with 62.3 grams of fentanyl and 48.2 grams of cocaine. Two men in the room were arrested.

Anthony Coore, 27, from Scarborough and Jayden O’Connor, 19, from Ajax, are both charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm
  • careless storage of a firearm
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Coore was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.

