2 arrested after loaded handgun, drugs seized during search of hotel room in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face drug and firearms charges following the search of a hotel room in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says it received a request from the Toronto Police Service to assist in locating a wanted individual believed to be staying at a hotel in Lindsay. Surveillance was conducted on the hotel and the Kawartha Lakes Police Street Crime Unit located, arrested and turned over the suspect to Toronto police.

Read more: 3 charged after Lindsay police seize loaded handgun following reports of gunshot

Lindsay police say a search warrant was obtained to enter and search the room that had been occupied by the wanted man, along with two other men. In the room, police seized a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun along with 62.3 grams of fentanyl and 48.2 grams of cocaine. Two men in the room were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Coore, 27, from Scarborough and Jayden O’Connor, 19, from Ajax, are both charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

careless storage of a firearm

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Coore was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.

2:08 Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal