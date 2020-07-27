3 charged after Lindsay police seize loaded handgun following reports of gunshot

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face weapons-related charges following reports of gunshots on the weekend in Lindsay.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a dispute between a group of people in a residence in the area of Mary Street West and Hamilton Street.

While en route, police said another caller to 911 reported hearing a gunshot in the area of the home.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, witnesses reported several people had fled the area.

An investigation led to the identification of three suspects. On Sunday evening, police say they executed a search warrant and seized a loaded .38-calibre revolver from a Queen Street residence.

Randy Demien Laughlin, 32, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking

Failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order

Sabrina McIsaac, 25, of Lindsay and Tristram Robertson-Lee, 29, of Markham were each charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Careless storage of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

They were all held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay on Monday, police stated.

