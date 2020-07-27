Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after Lindsay police seize loaded handgun following reports of gunshot

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 2:58 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested three people following the seizure of a loaded firearm on Sunday following reports of a gunshot on Saturday.
Police in Lindsay arrested three people following the seizure of a loaded firearm on Sunday following reports of a gunshot on Saturday. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Three people face weapons-related charges following reports of gunshots on the weekend in Lindsay.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a dispute between a group of people in a residence in the area of Mary Street West and Hamilton Street.

While en route, police said another caller to 911 reported hearing a gunshot in the area of the home.

Read more: Norwood man charged after allegedly threatening neighbour with firearm, OPP say

Police say when officers arrived on scene, witnesses reported several people had fled the area.

An investigation led to the identification of three suspects. On Sunday evening, police say they executed a search warrant and seized a loaded .38-calibre revolver from a Queen Street residence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Randy Demien Laughlin, 32, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking
  • Failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order

Sabrina McIsaac, 25, of Lindsay and Tristram Robertson-Lee, 29, of Markham were each charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

They were all held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay on Monday, police stated.

Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayFirearmCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceFirearms chargesLoaded Firearm
Flyers
More weekly flyers