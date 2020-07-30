Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid after man dies on Montana First Nation

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 2:37 pm
RCMP arrested a man and charged him with second degree murder in relation to a death on Montana First Nation.
RCMP arrested a man and charged him with second degree murder in relation to a death on Montana First Nation. Global News / Files

RCMP have laid a charge of second-degree murder after a man died outside a home on the Montana First Nation.

On July 28, RCMP and EMS were called to a report of a severely injured man. Joshua Dennehy, 23, from Montana First Nation, was declared dead on scene and investigators determined his death was suspicious.

Trending Stories

RCMP arrested 19-year-old Dylon Samuel Saddleback of Ponoka and charged him with second-degree murder.

Saddleback’s next court appearance is slated for Aug. 20 in Wetaskiwin.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree MurderAlberta crimeAlberta rural crimeAlberta HomicideMontana First NationDylon Samuel SaddlebackJoshua DennehyMontana First Nation deathMontana First Nation homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers