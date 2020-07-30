Murder charge laid after man dies on Montana First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have laid a charge of second-degree murder after a man died outside a home on the Montana First Nation.

On July 28, RCMP and EMS were called to a report of a severely injured man. Joshua Dennehy, 23, from Montana First Nation, was declared dead on scene and investigators determined his death was suspicious.

RCMP arrested 19-year-old Dylon Samuel Saddleback of Ponoka and charged him with second-degree murder.

Saddleback’s next court appearance is slated for Aug. 20 in Wetaskiwin.

