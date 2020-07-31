What’s open and closed in Kingston over the Civic Holiday long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Aug. 3 marks the Civic Holiday, making the upcoming weekend a long one for many in Kingston, Ont.

With many businesses forced to close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to navigate exactly what’s open and closed, especially over a holiday.

We’ve put together the list below to help you plan your August long weekend.

What’s open

All The Beer Store locations will be open on Monday.

Most grocery stores will be running regular hours on Monday.

The Outdoor Aqua Park will be open.

All city splash pads will be open Monday.

The Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Confederation Basin marinas will be open Monday.

Fort Henry will be open Monday from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many theatres will be reopening Friday across the province, and Landmark and Cineplex in Kingston have shows scheduled for Monday.

What’s closed

All LCBOs will be closed on Monday.

Banks will be closed Monday.

The Cataraqui Centre will be closed Monday.

There will be no garbage, green bin and recycling collection on Monday, Aug 3. For the rest of the week, collection occurs the day after your regular collection day.

Kingston Transit buses will continue to run on Kingston Transit’s reduced COVID-19 pandemic schedule.

Kingston Access Services will be operating with limited service on Monday. Call 613-542-2512 for information.

All city administrative offices (including housing and social services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences) are still closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed Aug. 3.

The Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be open as a cooling centre only.

All arenas, including the INVISTA Centre as well at the Fitness and Wellness Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All libraries will be closed Monday.

The PumpHouse Museum will be closed Monday.

The Grand Theatre box office is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MacLachlan Woodworking Museum is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tett Centre will be closed Monday.

CaraCo Home Field will be closed Monday.

Partners in Mission Food Bank will be closed Monday.

