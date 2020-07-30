4 people charged after home invasion near Drayton Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and one woman are facing a number of charges in connection to a home invasion in Drayton Valley, Alta., on Tuesday morning, which led to a police search and shelter-in-place order for residents.

On July 28, at around 8:30 a.m., RCMP were called to a home invasion that also resulted in a vehicle being stolen in the Moon Lake Hall area, near Township Road 520 and Highway 22. The area is located about 28 kilometres north of Drayton Valley.

While the incident unfolded, police asked all residents to stay inside their homes and shelter as they searched for the suspects, who officers believed were armed and dangerous.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, residents were told it was once again safe to leave their homes.

Read more: 4 suspects arrested after home invasion near Drayton Valley

Story continues below advertisement

Officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, which was later located in a field off of Range Road 73 near Moon Lake. RCMP said the vehicle caught fire in the field and a containment area was set up with the help of several RCMP detachments and supporting units, including the police dog service and air services.

RCMP said two men were found at a nearby house off of Highway 22, and two other suspects, a man and a woman, were found thanks to a tip from a member of the public.

Three of the suspects were treated at a local hospital for injuries believed to be sustained by jumping out of the moving vehicle, police said.

Shawn Victor Fleming, 30, Stuart Kevin McMillan, 19, and 21-year-old Dylan Alexander Andres, all of whom are from Edmonton, are facing several charges, including break and enter to a dwelling house, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The three men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on August 4.

RCMP said a 38-year-old woman, also from Edmonton, is facing charges which have not yet been sworn in court.

Two firearms were also recovered during the investigation, officers said.

— With files from Caley Ramsay and Allison Bench, Global News

Story continues below advertisement