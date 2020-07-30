Menu

Crime

Police search for hit-and-run suspect caught on video in Edmonton

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Police in Edmonton are asking the public to help identify this man, believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision.
Police in Edmonton are asking the public to help identify this man, believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision. Courtesy, EPS

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision in Edmonton last month.

At 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, police say a dark coloured Dodge Ram hit a parked Toyota Camry as the truck backed out of a parking stall at a shopping complex along 139 Avenue and Victoria Trail.

Investigators say the truck then fled the scene, leaving the Camry with more than $5,000 in damages.

READ MORE: Man, 31, dies after ‘suspicious’ hit and run in central Edmonton

Police have released a photo of the suspect — a man with a shaved head who was wearing a blue shirt and black sweater.

Police said the collision was captured on video surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

