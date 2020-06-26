Man dies after ‘suspicious’ hit and run in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run collision north of the downtown core early Thursday morning that resulted in the death of a man.

It happened on 107 Avenue between 101 and 102 streets in the Central McDougall neighbourhood.

Police were called around 1:20 a.m and arrived to find a 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was treated and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on Friday.

Edmonton police said investigating officers learned there was an altercation prior to the collision and said the death has been deemed suspicious.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation and police said the hit and run isn’t believed to be random.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and dash camera footage from vehicles travelling near 107 Avenue and 102 Street between 1:05 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.

An autopsy has been scheduled for next Tuesday and police said no other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.