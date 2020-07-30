Menu

Canada

These 4 Canadian airports now have temperature screenings amid COVID-19

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Mandatory temperature screening now underway at Calgary International Airport
Air travellers who visit the Calgary International Airport now have to undergo mandatory temperature screening. Matthew Conrod has details.

Four major Canadian airports will begin taking passengers’ temperatures starting Thursday as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The federal government says temperature screening stations are set up at airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Air travellers who visit the Calgary International Airport now have to undergo mandatory temperature screening.
Air travellers who visit the Calgary International Airport now have to undergo mandatory temperature screening. Global News

Transport Canada says temperature screening will be expanded to another 11 airports by September.

The agency says employees who enter restricted areas of the airport will also be screened.

Read more: Can I refuse a temperature check? What to know about the COVID-19 screening tool

Passengers who have temperatures above 38 degrees will not be allowed to travel and will be asked to re-book after two weeks.

The new screening measures are meant to supplement previous travel safety precautions, including a requirement for all travellers to wear face masks.

Travel Tips: COVID-19’s impact on domestic travel and fall vacations
Travel Tips: COVID-19’s impact on domestic travel and fall vacations
© 2020 The Canadian Press
