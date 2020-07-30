Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Hellebuyck, Tkachuk the stars in Jets vs. Flames

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted July 30, 2020 12:44 pm
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) at practice during their NHL summer training camp as the NHL reopens during COVID-19 in Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) at practice during their NHL summer training camp as the NHL reopens during COVID-19 in Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. John Woods / The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Jets‘ 4-1 exhibition win over Vancouver Wednesday night is in the books and the next game is for real.

While hockey is the ultimate team sport, this series comes down to two players: in net for the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck, and out front for the Flames, Matthew Tkachuk.

Story continues below advertisement

A Vezina Trophy nominee this season, Hellebuyck has been a workhorse for the Jets. He led all NHL goalies in games played with 58 and his shots faced, saves and six shutouts topped all ‘tenders. Hellebuyck was in net for 31 of the Jets’ 37 wins this season and is a major advantage for Winnipeg against Calgary.

Trending Stories

The Flames have rotated between their two goalies in David Rittich and Cam Talbot, but neither has stepped up as the starter this season and statistically, they both reside in backup status for most NHL teams.

Read more: Flames, Jets the all-Canadian clash

Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano, left, and Matthew Tkachuk skate during practice in Calgary, Monday, July 13, 2020.
Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano, left, and Matthew Tkachuk skate during practice in Calgary, Monday, July 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Jets have a definite advantage in net against the Flames in the five-game series, but out front, there is a forward — with a last name familiar to Jets fans — that Hellebuyck will deal with often: No. 19 in red, Matthew Tkachuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Tkachuk is a star. The 22-year old is the Flames’ leading scorer with 61 points in 68 games. His 23 goals are second on the team to Elias Lindholm.

The Jets’ biggest question is, how do you solve him?

Not only because he’s such a talent but also because he’s fearless and he’s a major pain; the ultimate instigator.

The guy you hate when he’s your opponent but would love to have on your team.

How do you stop him from getting under the skin of Hellebuyck and the likes of Mark Scheifele? It will be a challenge, but one that Winnipeg will accept.

Jets satisfied with new ‘fairest’ playoff format
Jets satisfied with new ‘fairest’ playoff format
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsCalgary FlamesNHL PlayoffsMatthew TkachukConnor HellebuyckHextall on Hockey
Flyers
More weekly flyers