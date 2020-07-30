Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 15th straight day

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 11:46 am
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia can move forward with both public safety, economic recovery safely, Finance Minister says
After announcing on Wednesday that Nova Scotia is now projecting a $853 million deficit, finance minister Karen Casey said that the province will continue to help residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that she believes the province can move forward with both public safety and economic recovery “in a safe way.”

Nova Scotia’s streak of no new coronavirus cases continued on Thursday.

The last confirmed case of the virus in the province was reported on July 15, 2020, meaning that the streak of no new cases has reached its 15th day.

There remain no active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, no active cases

The QEII testing lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, according to a news release.

In total, the province has recorded 63,212 negative test results and 1,067 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The province says 1,003 cases are now considered resolved and there are currently no individuals in hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 64 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Trending Stories
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia restaurant patrons required to remain seated during dine-in visit
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia restaurant patrons required to remain seated during dine-in visit

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

