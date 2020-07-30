Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 15th straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s streak of no new coronavirus cases continued on Thursday.

The last confirmed case of the virus in the province was reported on July 15, 2020, meaning that the streak of no new cases has reached its 15th day.

There remain no active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII testing lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, according to a news release.

In total, the province has recorded 63,212 negative test results and 1,067 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The province says 1,003 cases are now considered resolved and there are currently no individuals in hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 64 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.