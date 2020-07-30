Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in Campbellford closed due to overcrowding

Send this page to someone via email

Effective immediately, the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in the Municipality of Trent Hills is closed.

On Thursday morning, the municipality announced the popular attraction spanning the Trent River in the Campbellford area will be closed until further notice. The 300-foot-long bridge is approximately 30 feet above the Ranney Gorge just south of the falls in Ferris Provincial Park.

“Unfortunately, there have been overwhelming crowds and reports of reckless behaviour at the bridge,” the municipality said in a brief statement.

The suspension bridge’s approaches will be barricaded and entry is prohibited.

The announcement comes just hours before the Crowe Bridge Park just north of Campbellford will be closed effective at 4 p.m. Thursday due to overcrowding and illegal parking in the area.

