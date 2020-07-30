Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in Campbellford closed due to overcrowding

By Greg Davis Global News
The Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in Campbellford is closed effective immediately, officials announced Thursday morning.
The Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in Campbellford is closed effective immediately, officials announced Thursday morning. Municipality of Trent Hills.

Effective immediately, the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge in the Municipality of Trent Hills is closed.

On Thursday morning, the municipality announced the popular attraction spanning the Trent River in the Campbellford area will be closed until further notice. The 300-foot-long bridge is approximately 30 feet above the Ranney Gorge just south of the falls in Ferris Provincial Park.

Unfortunately, there have been overwhelming crowds and reports of reckless behaviour at the bridge,” the municipality said in a brief statement.

Read more: Crowe Bridge Park in Trent Hills closing due to overcrowding, illegal parking

The suspension bridge’s approaches will be barricaded and entry is prohibited.

Trending Stories

The announcement comes just hours before the Crowe Bridge Park just north of Campbellford will be closed effective at 4 p.m. Thursday due to overcrowding and illegal parking in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Touring the town of Campbellford in Trent Hills
Touring the town of Campbellford in Trent Hills
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CampbellfordTrent HillsOvercrowdingRanney Gorge Suspension Bridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers