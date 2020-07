Crowe Bridge Park in Trent Hills closing due to overcrowding, illegal parking

The popular Crowe Bridge Park will be closed for the remainder of the season effective Thursday, municipal officials have announced.According to the Municipality of Trent Hills, which operates the park on behalf of the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority, the park has seen “consistent” overcrowding and illegal parking along the roadside despite attempts to control the number of people during a trial period earlier this month.

The park is located about 10 kilometres north of Campbellford on the Crowe River, or about 45 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.The municipality opened the park on July 3 as a trial period amid the coronavirus pandemic.