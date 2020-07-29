Crowe Bridge Park in Trent Hills closing due to overcrowding, illegal parking

Read more: Crown land in Burleigh Falls remains closed for restoration: Peterborough County OPPThe park is located about 10 kilometres north of Campbellford on the Crowe River, or about 45 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.The municipality opened the park on July 3 as a trial period amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have tried public education, signage and staffing the gate but no matter how many resources we throw at the issue, it isn’t working,” said Trent Hills Mayor Bob Crate. “We understand that these are difficult times and people are looking for a break, but this small area just can’t handle the volume of people so we have to think about public health and close it.”
The municipality says the closure will be strictly enforced and feature signage prohibiting entry.
Northumberland OPP will also assist the municipality by making regular patrols to ensure compliance with the Trespass to Property Act.
The closure goes into effect at 4 p.m on Thursday.
