Crown land in Burleigh Falls remains closed for restoration: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crown land in Burleigh Falls will remain closed for continued restoration, OPP announced Friday morning.

On July 9, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry closed the land around the popular tourist area due to an influx of traffic and visitors. Both the ministry and Peterborough County OPP said the high volume of visitors resulted in numerous complaints involving liquor consumption, parking violations, excessive noise, littering, outdoor urinating/defecating and mischief.

Burleigh Falls in Selwyn Township is about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough along Highway 28.

The ministry closed the Crown land to begin restoration. Anyone not following the closure could receive a ticket and/or have their vehicle towed.

On Friday morning, OPP announced the closure will remain in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

“The closure remains in place as the MNRF continues the restoration of the impacted area,” OPP stated. “The area will be closed to visitors until it is deemed safe for use.”

Anyone with inquiries on the closure is asked to call the ministry’s Peterborough district office at 705-755-2001.