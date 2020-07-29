Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Coronavirus: Sand sculptures at Toronto beach reinforce calls for physical distancing

By Melanie Zettler Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 7:09 pm
Coronavirus: Sand sculptures at Toronto beach illustrate socially distant summer safety
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto beaches have seen overcrowding in recent weeks, posing increased concerns during COVID-19. The creation of several sand sculptures with socially distant sand circles aims to emphasize the importance of maintaining physical distance as we head into stage three of Ontario’s reopening.

Collaborating sand sculpture artist Patrick Nunziata puts the finishing touches on the canoe sculpture on display Wednesday at Ashbridge’s Bay Beach for one day only.

“It’s all about sorting through the sand and making sure that it’s very consistent and able to stay moist and stick together,” said Nunziata.

READ MORE: Video shows crowds gathering in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Canada Day

The sand sculptures (a sand castle, a canoe and a car) complete with socially distant sand circles are meant to illustrate the importance of beach summer safety as Toronto heads into stage three of Ontario’s reopening and the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Trending Stories

City of Toronto beaches continue to see daytime overcrowding and late night parties consisting of large groups – posing increased concerns during COVID-19. Inspired by physcial-distancing circles painted on grass in key Toronto parks like Trinity Bellwoods Park, this installation, put on by Onlia, a provider of home and auto insurance, aims to serve as a reminder to beachgoers to follow the safety recommendations outlined by various levels of government and their medical experts.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park gets painted physical-distancing circles

“While this may feel that things are loosening in terms of restrictions, it actually is a reminder that we need to still keep these simple practices in play to ensure that we can progress beyond phase three,” said Onlia safety ambassador Alex Kelly.

This installation will consist of 12 sand circles and three sculptures measuring three or four feet by eight feet. The creations will be spaced six feet apart but are only expected to stand through Wednesday evening until City of Toronto crews return for daily, early morning beachcombing.

Coronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 Torontotoronto beachesAshbridges BayAshbridges Bay beachAshbridge's Bay Beach sand castles
