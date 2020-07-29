Coronavirus: Sand sculptures at Toronto beach reinforce calls for physical distancing

Send this page to someone via email

Collaborating sand sculpture artist Patrick Nunziata puts the finishing touches on the canoe sculpture on display Wednesday at Ashbridge’s Bay Beach for one day only.

“It’s all about sorting through the sand and making sure that it’s very consistent and able to stay moist and stick together,” said Nunziata.

The sand sculptures (a sand castle, a canoe and a car) complete with socially distant sand circles are meant to illustrate the importance of beach summer safety as Toronto heads into stage three of Ontario’s reopening and the Civic Holiday long weekend.

City of Toronto beaches continue to see daytime overcrowding and late night parties consisting of large groups – posing increased concerns during COVID-19. Inspired by physcial-distancing circles painted on grass in key Toronto parks like Trinity Bellwoods Park, this installation, put on by Onlia, a provider of home and auto insurance, aims to serve as a reminder to beachgoers to follow the safety recommendations outlined by various levels of government and their medical experts.

“While this may feel that things are loosening in terms of restrictions, it actually is a reminder that we need to still keep these simple practices in play to ensure that we can progress beyond phase three,” said Onlia safety ambassador Alex Kelly.

This installation will consist of 12 sand circles and three sculptures measuring three or four feet by eight feet. The creations will be spaced six feet apart but are only expected to stand through Wednesday evening until City of Toronto crews return for daily, early morning beachcombing.