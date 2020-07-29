Two cyclists dead following crash with bus in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two cyclists have been pronounced dead following a crash with a bus in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, local OPP say.

The crash, which took place on Lakeshore Road, occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

Police say officers, paramedics and fire crews attended the scene.

#TemiskamingOPP investigating double fatal involving a bus and 2 cyclists. Both cyclists pronounced deceased. Lakeshore Rd closed between Melville St/Radley's Hill. Investigation ongoing. ^js pic.twitter.com/84SHSjjN2j — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) July 29, 2020

Lakeshore Road is closed between Melville Street and Radley’s Hill Road. The street’s reopening time is unknown.

OPP are advising people to drive carefully and to use the detour to avoid the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

