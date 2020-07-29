Alberta man facing charges after B.C. car stolen, dog dragged a block: police

Send this page to someone via email

A dog that was dragged for a block is expected to fully recover, and an Alberta man is facing charges after the theft of a B.C. car that resulted in the dog suffering road abrasions and needing stitches.

On Wednesday, Columbia Valley RCMP said Rylan Kinsey, 24, of Airdrie, Alta., has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, causing injury to an animal and three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

According to police, a Toyota Rav4 was stolen on Monday, shortly after 5:30 p.m., from Sinclair Avenue in Windermere, a small community in the Kootenays, approximately 20 kilometres south of Radium Hot Springs.

Police say a woman had left her vehicle running while she went into a local store during a routine outing. The woman’s dog was left inside the SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

When she returned, the Toyota was gone, she told police.

“A short time later, the woman saw her Rav4 drive past and could only watch as the auto-theft suspect tried to push her dog out of the moving SUV,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“In doing so, the dog’s leash became caught in the door, resulting in the dog being dragged for a distance of approximately one block.”

0:41 Dog located safe after vehicle theft Dog located safe after vehicle theft

O’Donaghey said officers immediately responded and began searching for the stolen Toyota.

Within one hour, a description of the suspect was obtained from video surveillance. Officers arrested a man walking on Subdivision Road and the Toyota was located a short distance away.

Kinsey has been remanded into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

According to online court documents, Kinsey’s next court appearance will be Aug. 7 in Cranbrook.

Kinsey is also facing charges of possession of stolen property, willfully obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer in Canal Flats, B.C., from March, and theft of $5,000 and under and uttering threats in Kelowna from July 2019.

2:34 Man hotwires car on camera, stolen vehicle later recovered Man hotwires car on camera, stolen vehicle later recovered

Police say the dog, a husky-shepherd cross named Indy, suffered abrasions and lacerations from being dragged, and needed stitches.

RCMP added that the owner believes Indy slipped out of his collar or broke away during the ordeal, and that he’s expected to fully recover.

If you witnessed this incident, you are urged to call the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.