Canada sees 478 new coronavirus infections as world case count nears 17 million

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada hovered just under 115,500 on Wednesday, as the country recorded 478 new cases.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also confirmed another 5 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Ontario, 76 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily increase in the province since the end of March.

But health officials said another person had died as a result of the virus.

Another 27,308 tests for the novel coronavirus were conducted and 174 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, in Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 176 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

However, health authorities said the death toll remained at 5,670.

Since the pandemic began, 50,866 people have recovered from coronavirus infections in Quebec.

In Manitoba, two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, but no new deaths were reported.

Health officials said 86,367 people have been tested for the virus and 325 people have recovered from COVID-19.

1:41 50 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan 50 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan

In Nova Scotia, health authorities said no new cases of the novel coronavirus, or any deaths related to the virus, were reported on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials have conducted more than 63,900 tests for COVID-19 in the province, and said 1,003 people have recovered from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities said no new deaths tied to the virus were recorded.

So far, the province has tested 19,160 people for the novel coronavirus, and a total of 36 people have recovered from infections.

New Brunswick saw no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and health authorities confirmed no new deaths associated with the virus had occurred.

A total of 165 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections, and 51,792 have been tested for the virus.

Newfoundland also didn’t see any new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, meaning the province’s total case count remained at 266. No additional deaths related to the virus were reported either.

Thus far, 24,445 tests for the virus have been conducted and 259 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections in Newfoundland.

1:54 Coronavirus ‘risk pay’ coming to more than 78K Manitobans: Pallister Coronavirus ‘risk pay’ coming to more than 78K Manitobans: Pallister

Meanwhile, health officials in Saskatchewan confirmed 50 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, but said no new deaths had occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 92,000 people in Saskatchewan have been tested for the virus. Since the pandemic began, a total of 929 people have recovered from the illness.

In British Columbia, health authorities said 41 new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,562.

But health officials said no more people had died of the virus.

Twenty-eight of the province’s total cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 3,109 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

In Alberta, health officials reported 133 new cases of the virus, and said three more deaths had occurred.

To date, the province has conducted 668,226 tests for COVID-19.

Neither the Northwest Territories or Yukon reported any new cases or deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

1:47 Coronavirus: Toronto to reopen 10 additional childcare centres as city moves into Stage 3 Coronavirus: Toronto to reopen 10 additional childcare centres as city moves into Stage 3

In the Northwest Territories, 3,163 people have been tested and five people have recovered after falling ill with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island or Yukon did not release any new COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

Nunavut has yet to see a confirmed case of the virus.

Global cases near 17 million

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world hovered just below 17 million by Wednesday evening, according to a tally from John’s Hopkins University.

As of 7 p.m. ET, the total number of infections world-wide stood at 16,940,174.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Wednesday with 4,414,834 confirmed cases.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December of last year, it has claimed a total of 662,297 lives.