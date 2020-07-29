Three new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total climbs to 655

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 655, including 36 deaths.

The new cases involve two New Tecumseth, Ont., men who are between the ages of 18 and 34 and 45 and 64. One of the cases is a result of close contact with another person with COVID-19, while the other is still under investigation.

The health unit’s third new case involves a Bradford, Ont., woman who’s between 65 and 79 years old. The woman’s case is community-acquired.

Of the health unit’s 655 total cases, 593 people have recovered, while three remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported its lowest daily number of coronavirus cases since March 22 at 76 new cases. The provincial total is now at 38,986, including 2,769 deaths.