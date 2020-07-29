Menu

Health

Three new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total climbs to 655

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 2:30 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region move to Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan as of Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that Toronto and Peel Region would be able to move on to Stage 3 in the province’s reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31. Ford said health officials would need “a little more time” to evaluate the data before allowing Windsor-Essex to move on to the next phase.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 655, including 36 deaths.

The new cases involve two New Tecumseth, Ont., men who are between the ages of 18 and 34 and 45 and 64. One of the cases is a result of close contact with another person with COVID-19, while the other is still under investigation.

Read more: Orillia’s Mississaga Street to close to traffic Saturday nights for patio program

The health unit’s third new case involves a Bradford, Ont., woman who’s between 65 and 79 years old. The woman’s case is community-acquired.

Of the health unit’s 655 total cases, 593 people have recovered, while three remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

Read more: Ontario reports 76 new coronavirus cases, lowest single-day increase since March

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported its lowest daily number of coronavirus cases since March 22 at 76 new cases. The provincial total is now at 38,986, including 2,769 deaths.

Toronto and Peel Region to enter Stage 3 on Friday
