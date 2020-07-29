Canadian and American fighter jets to conduct training exercise over Toronto Thursday

Canadian and American fighter jets are set to conduct a training exercise over Toronto on Thursday.
The jets will be working with civilian air traffic control “to practice response procedures in high-density airspace,” according to a news release from North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).
NORAD officials said the public may see and hear the military aircraft flying close to contracted civilian aircraft at high altitudes as they practice a “simulated interception.”
The jets may also fly at lower altitudes.
Officials said the exercise is a routine drill and will happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“NORAD routinely conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft,” the news release read.
