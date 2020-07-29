Menu

Crime

7 charged after shots fired on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2020 10:40 am
OPP say seven adults are facing charges in the case.
OPP say seven adults are facing charges in the case. via Middlesex OPP

Middlesex County OPP say seven people are facing numerous drugs and weapons charges after police investigated gunshots on Sunday evening.

Members of the Middlesex detachment, the OPP canine unit, and the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service were called to the 400 block of Middlemiss Drive on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation at roughly 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Girl, 8, dies after car crash identified, driver faces impaired driving charges: Middlesex OPP

Officers say they “confirmed active gunshots in the area” and seven adults were arrested. No injuries were reported.

Police say they found and seized “three handguns, a large number of spent casings, three high-capacity magazines, six standard magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, Canadian currency,” as well as “suspected cocaine, hashish and fentanyl.”

Seven adults ranging in age from 23 to 38 — three from London, three from Brampton, and one from Ajax — face numerous charges.

All seven face three counts each of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and three counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm or ammunition.

A 32-year-old from London also faces two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order while a 23-year-old from London also faces a charge of possession of a schedule I substance — opioid (other than heroin).

Read more: OPP release photo of vehicle sought in Oneida homicide probe

One Londoner, a 31-year-old, faces a total of 12 counts. In addition to the charges facing all seven suspects, the 31-year-old also faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid (other than heroin); two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and one count each of possession of over 30 g dried cannabis or equivalent in a public place; and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

