Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga’s west end Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Montevideo and Battleford road, west of Erin Mills Parkway, just before 8:25 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers didn’t release suspect information as of Tuesday night.

UPDATE:

– Victim has been pronounced at hospital

– Homicide Bureau has been notified — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 29, 2020

