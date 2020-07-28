1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in central Brampton home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a person has died and another has been critically injured after being shot inside a central Brampton home.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home in the Fairglen Avenue and Deerpark Crescent area, east of McLaughlin Road North and Williams Parkway, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the two people with gunshot wounds were found inside the home.

A female died at the scene and a male was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson described the male’s injuries as “very serious.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.

More to come.

SHOOTING

– Deerpark Cr / Fairglen Ave #Brampton

– 2 people located within a residence suffering from

gunshot wounds

– 1 female pronounced deceased

– @Peel_Paramedics transporting 1 male to local hospital

– Awaiting further information from scene

– R/C 2:28pm

– 20-0238543 pic.twitter.com/4AG4m1ZNaO — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 28, 2020