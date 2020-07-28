Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in central Brampton home: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a person has died and another has been critically injured after being shot inside a central Brampton home.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home in the Fairglen Avenue and Deerpark Crescent area, east of McLaughlin Road North and Williams Parkway, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the two people with gunshot wounds were found inside the home.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

A female died at the scene and a male was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

Trending Stories

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson described the male’s injuries as “very serious.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policePeel ParamedicsBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton shootingBrampton shootingsBrampton gun violence
Flyers
More weekly flyers