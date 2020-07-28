1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in central Brampton home: police

Peel Regional Police say a person has died and another has been critically injured after being shot inside a central Brampton home.
Police said emergency crews were called to a home in the Fairglen Avenue and Deerpark Crescent area, east of McLaughlin Road North and Williams Parkway, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers said the two people with gunshot wounds were found inside the home.
A female died at the scene and a male was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson described the male’s injuries as “very serious.”
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.
