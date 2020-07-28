B.C. man says group of 7 assaulted, beat him, for being gay

Send this page to someone via email

A Summerland resident, who’s lived in the community for 14 years, says he’s the victim of an alleged hate crime.

Shane Daum, a 43-year-old gay man, says he was attacked while camping a month ago.

“(I’m) hurt beyond all meaning,” Daum said. “It’s hard enough coming out and trying to get accepted.

"I don't feel safe in my own community."

Daum said he was camping about 20 minutes north of Summerland at a campground named Crump Recreation Site, with his dog, and he says a group of seven people surrounded him at his campsite and assaulted him.

“I was surrounded and I started walking backwards. I looked to see where my dog was and they had him held,” said Daum.

“That’s when I had my head turned and one guy hit me. I lost consciousness.”

Daum said he lost count of how many times he was struck while on the ground.

“I lost consciousness four or five times.”

Daum says the group recognized him from the grocery store where he would regularly shop with his now ex-boyfriend.

“They were calling me a f—-t, a pedophile, because my then-boyfriend was a younger (guy) but he looks way younger (then he actually is),” said Daum.

“They said they saw me at (a grocery store) (with him).”

Penticton RCMP were called in by a neighbouring camper.

RCMP released a statement about the incident.

“I can confirm Mr. Daum was assaulted,” Corpl. James Grandy, a Penticton RCMP officer, wrote in an email.

“However, on that day, there was insufficient evidence to arrest any particular person, which included no independent witnesses to identify any particular accused at the time.”

Police say they want Daum to head into the station for another statement, adding they can’t offer further comment as the investigation is ongoing.

Daum said he heard a similar story from the RCMP.

“What did the RCMP do with the individuals? Nothing, just took their names and that was it,” Daum told Global News on Saturday.

“I was told there is their story and there is mine.”

Police say an ambulance did take Daum to the Penticton hospital where he ended up staying the night.

“I was taken to the hospital and they diagnosed me with a mild concussion,” said Daum.

The Summerland man says he is now suffering from lingering side-effects from the reported assault.

“I have panic attacks and severe anxiety,” said Daum.

“It’s gotten to the point where my doctor has put me on Ativan. “

Daum says the whole incident and following process with the RCMP has left him wondering if anything will happen.

“I just feel let down by the whole system,” said Daum.

Daum says he will be seeking legal counsel and could be opening a civil suit against the people he says assaulted him.

