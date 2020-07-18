Global News Morning BC July 18 2020 2:48pm 06:16 Pandemic-related hate crimes still on the rise Hate crimes are still happening at a higher than normal rate in Vancouver. Trixie Ling, founder of Flavour of Hope, shares her troubling experiences and how the community is now rallying together. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7193073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7193073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?