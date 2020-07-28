Menu

Health

No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:17 pm
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Three cases remain active.

The province completed 278 tests for the virus on Monday, and 51,522 since the pandemic began.

Nova Scotians and New Brunswick split on use of mandatory face masks
In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases and 165 recoveries.

There have been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Campbellton area.

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

Read more: Adjustments made and ongoing, but inconsistencies continue at Aulac, N.B., border entry

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicBlaine HiggsFace MasksNBDr. Jennifer RussellCampbelltonatlantic bubbleActive Cases
