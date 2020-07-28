No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Three cases remain active.

The province completed 278 tests for the virus on Monday, and 51,522 since the pandemic began.

1:42 Nova Scotians and New Brunswick split on use of mandatory face masks Nova Scotians and New Brunswick split on use of mandatory face masks

In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases and 165 recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Campbellton area.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.