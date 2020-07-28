Heat warning issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning for the final week of July.

Environment Canada said an upper ridge building in from the west will bring in hot weather for most of the week, with temperatures near or exceeding the heat warning threshold.

In the southwest and western regions, temperatures reaching 32 C, with overnight lows near 16 C, are forecast for the next three days.

Officials said Tuesday the warning may be extended eastward as the week progresses.

Further north, temperatures reaching 29 C or higher, with overnight lows near 14 C, are expected for the next two days.

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Taking precautions

Officials are cautioning people to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

People are advised to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and to stay in a cool place.

Older family, friends and neighbours should be checked on to ensure they are cool and drinking water.

Anyone working outdoors should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat-related illness should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

