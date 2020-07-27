Lethbridge officials warn of dangers associated with hot weather as temperature rises

Send this page to someone via email

The forecast for the work week in Lethbridge is looking promising, with several days expected to reach temperatures above 30 C.

With these conditions, officials are reminding residents to stay safe when partaking in outdoor activities, including floating or boating on bodies of water.

“We see a lot deaths with alcohol involved,” said firefighter and advanced care paramedic with Lethbridge Fire and EMS Chris Jorgensen. “People over-estimate their ability or the alcohol has impaired their judgement.”

Wearing a proper personal flotation device (also known as PFD) will reduce the risk of drowning, according to Jorgensen.

“Things can happen quite quickly in the water, and the consequences are generally very bad.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oldman River, a well-known spot for tubing in the summer, has dangers of its own.

Jorgensen says knowing where to embark and disembark could mean the difference between life-and-death, as a weir located near a popular boat launch could pose a high risk.

“A weir [can be] described as a drowning machine,” he said. “There’s all kinds of hydraulic pressure and weight of water that can easily overwhelm someone, even wearing a PFD and it can be enough to capsize boats.”

Indicators on the river warn of the weir’s presence, and avoiding the area is highly recommended.

Before getting on the water, it’s important to alert a friend or family member of your whereabouts to ensure you return safely and on time to a previously specified location.

Read more: Lethbridge water rescue team brushing up on skills

According to Jorgensen, Pavan Park is the last stop within city limits. He also wants to remind the public to be conscious of when it’s appropriate to call for help, as the department receives some unnecessary calls.

Story continues below advertisement

“We often get a drive-by 9-1-1, where people see someone on the water and assume they’re in some kind of distress,” he said. “Just because someone’s on the river doesn’t mean it’s some kind of emergency.”

While dangers associated with water-related activities are more prevalent in the summer months, extreme heat is also an issue when it comes to things like vehicle safety.

Lethbridge Animal Services receive an average of three to four calls per week regarding animals left in hot vehicles. According to animal control officer Skylar Plourde, this is lower than other years.

“Summers past we were seeing numbers a little higher than that, sometimes up to two to three times per day,” Plourde said.

He wants to remind the public that leaving an animal in a vehicle isn’t against the law, but it must be safe to do so under municipal bylaw.

“There is no offense for leaving a dog in a car,” Plourde explained. “The local bylaw requires if the animal is left unattended it has to have suitable ventilation and water.”

No temperature regulations are outlined in the bylaw, but Plourde encourages common sense when deciding whether or not to bring your pet along with you.

“The real message is just don’t take that risk, don’t allow your pet to be become distressed by the heat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Plourde adds barking complaints also tend to go up as the weather gets nicer and pet owners leave dogs outside for longer periods of time. He advises not to leave pets outdoors when no one is home, to make sure the pet isn’t causing issues for neighbours or overheating.

“Leaving an animal unattended on your property is just generally not a good idea and it kind of creates two separate issues.”

Officials say no animal or child deaths have occurred due to hot vehicles in Lethbridge, but six children have died from such situations in Canada since 2013.

According to KidsAndCars.org, over 940 children have died in hot cars in the United States since 1990.

If you witness a human in distress in a vehicle, call 911 immediately. For an animal, phone Lethbridge Animal Services or call 911.