Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan, Shuswap under heat warning

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 2:08 pm
What is heat exhaustion?
WATCH: With hot summer weather, more people are spending time outdoors. But spending all day in the sun can come with consequences, such as heat exhaustion.

It’s going to be a hot couple of days in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the two regions as well as other areas of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The agency is predicting highs of 35 C in Kelowna on Monday and Tuesday.

Read more: Sunscreen time: B.C.’s South Coast to get first real heat of the summer

Meanwhile, Salmon Arm can expect 34 C on Monday and 35 C on Tuesday.

The hot weather is expected to ease up in both areas by Wednesday.

To beat the heat, Environment Canada is suggesting people drink lots of water and plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganEnvironment CanadaWeatherVernonpentictonSalmon ArmShuswapHeat WarningOkanagan Heat Warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers