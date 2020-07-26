Okanagan, Shuswap under heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a hot couple of days in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the two regions as well as other areas of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The agency is predicting highs of 35 C in Kelowna on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Salmon Arm can expect 34 C on Monday and 35 C on Tuesday.

The hot weather is expected to ease up in both areas by Wednesday.

To beat the heat, Environment Canada is suggesting people drink lots of water and plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

