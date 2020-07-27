Hot temperatures prompt heat warning for much of Alberta Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of thunderstorms and wet weather, temperatures across the province are expected to rise Monday, as the summer sun brings with it significant heat for much of Alberta.

On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for much of the province, including Alberta’s major cities of Edmonton and Calgary.

Red Deer, Medicine Hat, Fort McMurray, Brooks and several surrounding communities have also been placed under the warning as temperatures are expected to soar to 29 C or higher for the next two days.

Good Morning. There are Heat Warnings in effect for these Alberta regions including the city of Edmonton. https://t.co/j2seW3v8oy #yeg #yegwx @Globaledmonton News Morning pic.twitter.com/Y7WgL3eCV6 — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) July 27, 2020

To avoid negative effects from the heat, officials said residents in communities under the active warning should consider rescheduling outdoor events for cooler hours of the day, take frequent indoor breaks and drink plenty of water.

Officials are also warning to never leave children or pets in cars inside vehicles during high temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

If a person is spending several hours outdoors, officials said they should monitor themselves for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat,” Environment Canada said.

“That includes infants, children, seniors and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers as well as those who are socially isolated.”