Edmonton, other parts of central Alberta issued severe thunderstorm warning

A number of areas in central Alberta were issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Thursday night.

Edmonton and its surrounding communities were issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly after 9 p.m. At 10:14 p.m., the watch issued for Edmonton was upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Calgary was also put under a severe thunderstorm watch shortly after 9 p.m.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this evening that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Edmonton is under a severe thunderstorm watch. Large hail, heavy rain and strong winds possible. #abstorm #yeg — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) July 10, 2020

In a warning issued for part of Leduc County, Parkland County, Lac Ste. Anne County and Sturgeon County, Environment Canada said that as of 9:35 p.m., its meteorologists were “tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from five kilometres east of Genesee to near Calahoo and is moving northeast at 30 km/h.”

The weather agency warned anyone in an area under a warning or watch to prepare to take cover if “threatening weather approaches.”

