Edmonton, other parts of central Alberta issued severe thunderstorm warning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Edmonton weather forecast: Thursday, July 9, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Phil Darlington's Thursday, July 9, 2020 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

A number of areas in central Alberta were issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Thursday night.

Edmonton and its surrounding communities were issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly after 9 p.m. At 10:14 p.m., the watch issued for Edmonton was upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Calgary was also put under a severe thunderstorm watch shortly after 9 p.m.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this evening that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its website.

In a warning issued for part of Leduc County, Parkland County, Lac Ste. Anne County and Sturgeon County, Environment Canada said that as of 9:35 p.m., its meteorologists were “tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from five kilometres east of Genesee to near Calahoo and is moving northeast at 30 km/h.”

The weather agency warned anyone in an area under a warning or watch to prepare to take cover if “threatening weather approaches.”

READ MORE: Environment Canada confirms 4 tornadoes formed in Alberta on Tuesday 

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather warning or watch, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News' Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

