Innisfil, Ont., ideaLab and Library launches new services for seniors amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Innisfil, Ont.’s ideaLab and Library is launching two new initiatives for seniors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic: take-home craft kits and free face masks.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic affects all residents, some people are more at risk to its impacts,” Susan Baues, acting CEO of Innisfil’s ideaLab and Library, said in a statement.

“It is important to keep connected and make sure that everyone feels safe and supported in this uncertain time.”

The pre-made craft kits are available for seniors through curbside pickup. All supplies are included in the kits, plus they can be modified to accommodate individual needs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The seniors’ craft kit initiative by the Innisfil ideaLab and Library is such an excellent idea,” Toni Imtiaz, community relations director at Lakeside Retirement, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“They can once again participate in something and feel a sense of accomplishment and then get to show off their finished product.”

The library is also distributing free locally made, branded cloth masks at its Lakeshore, Cookstown and Stroud branches.

The two new initiatives for seniors are part of a grant project funded by the federal New Horizons for Seniors program, which provides contributions for projects that help seniors and their communities.

“With the contribution from the New Horizons for Seniors program, reaching out to our senior community is invaluable,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollion said in a statement.

“The pandemic has put the elderly at higher risk of isolation — both mentally and physically. We hope that providing them with the protective masks and resources to occupy their minds will help get them through these unprecedented times.”

2:49 Coronavirus: Toronto-based theatre company brings smiles to seniors in long-term care online Coronavirus: Toronto-based theatre company brings smiles to seniors in long-term care online