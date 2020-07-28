Lachine canal water access suspended for 72 hours due to contaminated wastewater overflow

Send this page to someone via email

All nautical activities have been suspended on the Lachine canal for a 72-hour period.

As of Sunday evening, boating, kayaking and canoeing have been prohibited on the waters of the historic canal. Activities will be allowed to resume Wednesday evening.

Parks Canada, which is responsible for the waterway, following a notice from the city of Montreal, closed the canal to the public for safety reasons.

Sunday and Monday’s heavy rain showers overflowed the city’s sewer system, causing discharge water to contaminate the Lachine waters through the Rockfield overflow outlet, according to Parks Canada spokesperson, Audrey Godin-Champagne.

“The Rockfield overflow is managed by the City of Montreal and Parks Canada is dependent on the consequences of discharging wastewater into the Lachine Canal,” Godin-Champagne said.

Groupe de recommandations et d’actions pour un meilleur environnement (GRAME) says wastewater overflowing into the canal is a harmful practice for the environment.

“Everything you can find in a sewer you’re likely to find it in this contaminated water,” said GRAME interim director Catherine Houbart.

Houbart said the occurrence is far too regular and is harming the ecosystem with chemicals and non-biodegradable material.

The city is currently working on improving the sewer infrastructure to reduce the frequency of the issue.

“The City of Montreal is carrying out construction work on a retention structure that will significantly reduce the number of overflows in the Lachine Canal,” Godin-Champagne said.

This improved structure is expected to be operational this year.

Houbart said the issue will not be fixed with an improved sewer system. She claims more green infrastructure needs to be put in place to catch the rainwater.

“We need to catch the water right away,” Houbart said.

In response to the public’s safety and environmental concerns, Godin-Champagne said.

“User safety and environmental protection are at the heart of Parks Canada’s concerns which wishes to offer users of the Lachine Canal National Historic Site a quality safe experience.” Tweet This

While swimming is prohibited in the canal, Houbart also said that closing the access to the water hinders Montrealers who are looking for ways to cool off during this historicaly hot summer.

“It reduces access to water for citizens, and Montreal need the water in a heatwave.” Tweet This

Parks Canada says it is following procedure in accordance with the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment.

Activities on the water will be allowed to resume as of Wednesday evening.

