‘Glamping’ on the Lachine Canal grows in popularity

Waking up to the sound of birds chirping and views of lush greenery are synonymous with the experience of camping. But what about waking up on the Lachine Canal in the shadow of a large, decaying industrial building from a previous era?

That’s exactly where one family of tourists from Toronto stretched their legs Sunday morning.

“It’s a very unique spot. It’s close to everything, walking distance to everything,” said Cher Lau, standing next to her husband and two young children.

It’s Parks Canada’s Montreal oTENTik campsite. There are seven tents right on the Lachine Canal, just west of the Old Port.

“It’s about having the authentic experience of camping in an urban setting,” explained Lauren Small, Parks Canada Director for Quebec Water Ways.

More ‘glamping’ than camping as each tent has enough bed space for six people.

READ MORE: 235 trees to be removed from Lachine Canal as part of renovations

“It’s maximum two adults, four kids. The kids can take the bunks, people just have to bring their own bedding,” said Small.

The tents are equipped with dishes, bowls, cups and more. There’s are also bathrooms and showers on the premises.

“It’s very clean. I’m very impressed,” said Lau.

There is also a common area with seating and barbecues. With dozens of restaurants nearby in the Old Port, cooking is not exactly necessary.

“We didn’t cook, because it’s walking distance to everything,” Lau explained.

She and her family came from Toronto. The two adults and two children stayed at oTENTik for four nights.

“It’s great for the kids, close to the area of all the fun they would enjoy,” she said.

The cost is $120 per night for a solar-powered tent, which is undoubtedly far more reasonable than some of Old Montreal’s more traditional accommodations. The tents have been fully booked on the weekends all summer according to staff, and about half full during the week.

Unique views of the canal and the area’s industrial past are a big plus for some, but staying out in nature in a heavily trafficked tourist area is not exactly private.

“We do have security, on-site staff as well to make sure whatever comes over during the course of the day is addressed,” Small explained, adding that people are warned in advance about where the campsite is.

READ MORE: In intense cold, Parks Canada discovers homeless community living by the Lachine Canal

For Lau and her family, there was never a worry.

“No not at all, especially at night it’s very quiet,” said Lau.

If camping by the canal interests you, the time is now. As of now, this is the last season oTENTik will be available in Montreal.

“This is the second year it’s going on and unfortunately it’s our last season as well,” Small said, explaining that the setup will be moving to other national historic sites across the country.

She plans to stay with her husband and daughter in one of the tents before the season is over.

“We can look at the water, throw rocks in the water and look at the birds, play on the grass and do cartwheels and stuff,” said Small’s daughter Ava.

More information is available here.