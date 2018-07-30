Griffintown residents sound the alarm over Lachine Canal rats
Griffintown residents are having to cope with neighbours they didn’t expect — rats. On social media, one resident wrote Global News to say they spotted seven of the rodents in one place along the Lachine Canal.
The area that residents say is a problem is a green space that sits between train tracks and a highway overpass. There are areas there that are littered with food containers that could attract the rats.
Jeremy Toledano, who recently moved to the area, told Global News his dogs discovered a flattened rat corpse on a little-used leg of a bike path that joins the main canal path.
“It was pretty gross,” he told Global News. The land along the Lachine Canal is a federal park maintained by Parks Canada. Global News contacted the agency but didn’t get a response by deadline.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.