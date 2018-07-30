Griffintown residents sound the alarm over Lachine Canal rats

Griffintown residents are having to cope with neighbours they didn’t expect — rats. On social media, one resident wrote Global News to say they spotted seven of the rodents in one place along the Lachine Canal.

Griffintown is still a rapidly growing area residentially. There are construction cranes all over the place. And these new residents are having to adjust to new four-legged neighbours. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/SUGpg5ANsB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 30, 2018

The area that residents say is a problem is a green space that sits between train tracks and a highway overpass. There are areas there that are littered with food containers that could attract the rats.

Jeremy Toledano, who recently moved to the area, told Global News his dogs discovered a flattened rat corpse on a little-used leg of a bike path that joins the main canal path.

I caught up with Griffintown residents, like Jeremy Toledano, about a problem they say has cropped up along the Lachine Canal — rats. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/F0ZoWpNXy8 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 30, 2018

“It was pretty gross,” he told Global News. The land along the Lachine Canal is a federal park maintained by Parks Canada. Global News contacted the agency but didn’t get a response by deadline.