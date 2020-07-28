Actor Robert Smith, found in Minden Lake, was convicted child porn offender facing new charges

Send this page to someone via email

A missing Scarborough man whose body was found in Minden Lake on Sunday evening was a convicted sex offender facing new charges.

OPP say a resident found the body of Robert Smith, 55, in the lake by a dock.

The Toronto Police Service said Smith had been reported missing as of July 22. His motorcycle was found in a parking lot on a road that runs along the lake just a few kilometres north of the village of Minden.

A source with the TPS confirms Smith is the same individual who, in 2008, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography. Smith’s arrest came following an undercover police investigation in which police seized up to 1,000 graphic and sexual images of boys and girls under age 12.

Smith — an actor best known for his role in Alexander Keith’s beer commercials as an obnoxious Scotsman who berated patrons — was arrested again in June.

According to police, on June 17, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Young Street which led to the seizure of child pornography.

Smith was charged with two counts of distributing child pornography, and three counts each of possessing and accessing child pornography.

Police did not state Smith was the same individual during the search.

OPP say a post-mortem examination is scheduled to help determine the cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected, OPP noted Monday.