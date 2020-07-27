Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s north end Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the Gosford Boulevard and Red Cedarway area, just west of Jane Street and south of Steeles Avenue West, at 9:10 p.m. with reports of shots being fired.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday night, police did not release suspect information.

SHOOTING:

Jane St + Hulmar Dr

* 9:10 pm *

– Reports of man shot

– Multiple wounds

– Injuries serious

– Police o/s

– Have located victim

– Rush on Medics requested#GO1400800

^dh pic.twitter.com/9iGLxhSglK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2020

