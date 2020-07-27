Blue Jays place closer Giles on IR

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed closer Ken Giles on the injured list with an elbow injury.

Giles left Toronto’s 6-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday with soreness in his right elbow.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said the team is awaiting results of an MRI to determine the severity of the problem.

Giles also had problems with his right elbow last season.

Montoyo said he could see Anthony Bass taking on closing duties until Giles is cleared to return.

An corresponding moves, the Blue Jays activated right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font from the injured list and left-hander Ryan Borucki from the taxi squad.

Outfielder Billy McKinney has been assigned to the taxi squad in Borucki’s place.

Story continues below advertisement

Montoyo also said pitcher Chase Anderson, who is dealing with an oblique injury, will throw a simulated game soon. Meanwhile, outfielder Randal Grichuk is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday’s game with back irritation.

Third baseman Travis Shaw is attending a family matter and is not with the team in Washington.

Toronto was set to face the Nationals on Monday night.

Just before first pitch, leadoff hitter and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched because of left hamstring tightness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.