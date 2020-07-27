Menu

Politics

Inglewood residents concerned by proposed development

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 4:32 pm
Residents of Inglewood concerned about new development in the community.
Residents of Inglewood concerned about new development in the community. Global News

Dozens of community members showed up to city council Monday, opposed to re-zoning a historic area in Inglewood for a new development.

The new multi-use building being proposed is planned to be 45 metres, which is more than double that the current maximum of 20 metres.

The new development would sit at 12 Street and 9 Avenue S.E., which is currently a used car lot.

The developer, RNDSQR, said the new plan incorporates the historic CIBC building while also displaying a contemporary new building beside it.

Read more: Petition launched to help keep Calgary’s Inglewood small town feel

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition against the proposal due to concerns regarding the height of the new building and its aesthetic.

Many are concerned about the new building’s height sticking out in the older, established neighbourhood and they said they would have rather seen a building made from brick, rather than glass.

RNDSQR presented its plan to council and said the building preserves history while also displaying world-class architecture.

The company also had come to an agreement with the Inglewood Lawn Bowling Club regarding concern about the shadow the new building would create at the facility.

RNDSQR said it had come to an agreement with the club to install $400,000 worth of synthetic turf which would also expand the season of play for members.

Calgary City CouncilCIBCInglewoodHistoric BuildingInglewood developmentRndsqrInglewood lawn bowling clubInglewood RNDSQR development
