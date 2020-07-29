Edmonton city council debates mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces

Send this page to someone via email

Masks will be mandatory on public transit and in all city-owned facilities on Aug. 1 but Edmonton city council may take the mandate one step further.

Mayor Don Iveson called a special meeting of council Wednesday for councillors to debate a bylaw that would make face coverings mandatory in all indoor spaces in the city, not just in city-owned facilities.

The proposed bylaw up for debate at City Hall states “a person must wear a face covering at all times while in an indoor, enclosed, or substantially enclosed public place or in a public vehicle.”

The proposed bylaw would apply to retail stores, entertainment venues, recreation centres, restaurants and transit stations. It would also apply to transit vehicles and vehicles for hire.

City officials said business owners and operators will not be responsible for enforcement and can choose whether to deny service to those who do not comply with the bylaw. Business owners may also sell or provide masks to customers if they choose.

The proposed fine for breaking the bylaw, if approved in its current form, would be $100. There are several exceptions to the proposed bylaw, including:

persons under the age of 2

persons who are unable to place, use, or remove a face covering without assistance

persons unable to wear a face covering due to a mental or physical concern or limitation, or protected ground under the Alberta Human Rights Act

persons consuming food or drink in designated seating areas or as part of religious ceremony

persons engaged in water activities or physical exercise

persons providing care or assistance to a person with a disability where a face covering would hinder that caregiving or assistance

persons engaging in services that require the temporary removal of a face covering

schools

hospitals and health-care facilities

child-care facilities

employee-only spaces where physical barriers have been installed between employees and patrons

Last Thursday, the city’s emergency advisory committee met and decided to make masks mandatory on public transit and in all city-owned and operated amenities, attractions and services.

If passed, the bylaw would take effect on Aug. 1 and be repealed on Dec. 31, 2020, unless extended by council.

Similar bylaws mandating masks in all indoor public spaces have already passed in Calgary and Banff. Banff took its bylaw one step further to include an outdoor space along the popular Banff Avenue.

