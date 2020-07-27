Regina councillors propose renaming City Square Plaza to honour former mayor Pat Fiacco

Send this page to someone via email

City council is proposing that Regina’s City Square Plaza be renamed in honour of a former mayor who played an integral role in developing the space.

Pat Fiacco served as Regina mayor from 2000-12 over four terms. The plaza’s proposed new name is Pat Fiacco Plaza.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere, along with eight of the 10 councillors, have already signed a motion proposing the name change.

“Pat Fiacco displayed a strong commitment to revitalizing Regina’s downtown and inner-city by playing an integral role in the creation of the downtown neighbourhood plan, which resulted in the construction of the City Square Plaza,” the motion read.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion also highlighted other projects attached to Fiacco’s name.

“Fiacco led the planning process behind the Regina revitalization initiative, which includes the construction of the new Mosaic Stadium, the redevelopment of the Railyard Lands,” the motion continued.

Andrew Stevens, of Ward 3, and Jason Mancinelli, of Ward 9, were the only two councillors who chose not to sign the motion.

“Honestly, it has nothing about former mayor Fiacco, who did a great service to this community,” Stevens said.

“We have put into place a process for space, street and civic art renaming and if you look at the debate going on about the John A. Macdonald statue and Dewdney Avenue… essentially, council approved policies and processes to do just this (Pat Fiacco Plaza).

“We shouldn’t be bringing these one-offs to council by a way of motion.” He also said the public should have a say in the decision. At this point, Andrews said, there has been no public consultation.

The city’s next council meeting is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Global News has reached out to Fougere along with Fiacco and will update the story they respond.

Story continues below advertisement

Related News Regina Catholic School Division renames Jean Vanier School