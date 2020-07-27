Menu

Crime

N.S. man faces charges after allegedly impaired driver hits RCMP vehicle

By Alexander Quon Global News
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man is facing charges after his vehicle collided with a police cruiser while he was allegedly impaired.

Members of the RCMP detachment in Eskasoni, N.S., responded to a complaint of an impaired driver on July 26 at 3:50 p.m., the police said in a press release.

Witnesses told the RCMP that the driver was showing a number of signs of alcohol impairment.

Read more: 52-year-old Dieppe man dead after motorcycle accident

RCMP officers located the vehicle at a residence and when they attempted a traffic stop, the driver backed up the vehicle, striking the police cruiser.

There were no injuries to the driver of the vehicle or the drivers of the police vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the Eskasoni detachment for a breath test, which the RCMP  alleged showed results of nearly double the legal limit.

A 31-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., will face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over .08 per cent.

The man has since been released and has been scheduled to attend court in Eskasoni on Sept. 9.

CrimeRCMPImpaired DrivingNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeImpairedEskasoniEskasoni Nova Scotia
