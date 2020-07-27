Police seek witnesses after pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Markham collision

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak with witnesses after a man was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries in Markham early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Middlefield Road and Golden Avenue at 12:43 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Officers said a 35-year-old Toronto man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old woman, stayed at the scene, police added.

Investigators said the victim had been lying on Middlefield Road when he was hit by the car and they’re now appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with officers to contact them as they work to determine what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.